News updates from Hindustan Times| Rishi Sunak, Priti Patel, Alok Sharma: Key things to know about Indian-origin ministers in UK and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Feb 13, 2020 21:12 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion curated for you. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Rishi Sunak, Priti Patel, Alok Sharma: Key things to know about Indian-origin ministers in UK

UK PM Boris Johnson chose ‘Britain’s most diverse Cabinet’ shortly after being appointed by the Queen as Britain’s new prime minister in July last year.

BJP may have suffered in Delhi polls due to hate statements by party leaders, says Amit Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said it was possible that such statements could have contributed to the party’s defeat in national capital Delhi.

Coronavirus patient discharged from Kerala hospital after being cured

One of the three coronavirus-infected patients in Kerala was discharged from the Medical College Hospital in Alappuzha on Thursday after he consistently tested negative for more than a week.

World Radio Day 2020: Of song requests and an expression of love in the time of radio that used to be

It’s World Radio Day today, and it’s the best time to create a recall value of the days of the radio so many generations have loved and grown up on.

Got a match? Don’t get too excited, it could be your biggest privacy nightmare

Dating apps are expected to see a spike in activity but this can also result in users being prey to hackers.

Valentine’s Day special: We’re a fun loving couple, we don’t pretend to be somebody else, says Yuvraj Singh

Couples that travel together, stay together. That’s pretty much the relationship mantra for cricketer Yuvraj Singh and actor Hazel Keech.

Sourav Ganguly’s hilarious comment on Sachin Tendulkar’s post leaves social media in splits

Sachin Tendulkar took to Instagram on Thursday to post a picture from Melbourne where he is currently enjoying his time after taking part in the Bushfire charity cricket match.