BJP may have suffered in Delhi polls due to hate statements by party leaders, says Amit Shah

india

Updated: Feb 13, 2020 18:56 IST

In his first comment on provocative statements by leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said it was possible that such statements could have contributed to the party’s defeat in national capital Delhi. “They should not have given such statements,” Shah said at the Times Now Summit to questions on hate statements such as the “goli maro” slogan and comparing the Delhi election to a India vs Pak match.

Shah said the BJP had distanced itself from these remarks and should not be construed as the party’s position. ‘There are all kinds of people in the fray,” he said.

Union minister of state Anurag Thakur, BJP’s West Delhi MP Parvesh Verma and the BJP’s Model Town candidate Kapil Mishra were banned from campaigning by the election commission for these inflammatory slogans and statements.

While referring to protesters at Shaheen Bagh, Thakur had led party supporters to chant the “goli maro” slogan and Verma had said that the protesters will “rape and kill your daughters and sisters”. Mishra, who called the election as a contest between “India and Pakistan” had also called the anti-CAA protest at Shaheen Bagh a “mini-Pakistan”.

The BJP managed to get only eight seats in the February 8 Delhi assembly election which was swept by the ruling Aam Aadmi Party which won 62 seats in the 70-member House.