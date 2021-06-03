News updates from Hindustan Times: SC gives govt 2 weeks to decide Class 12 evaluation criteria and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Supreme Court gives Centre 2 weeks to decide Class 12 evaluation criteria

The Supreme Court on Thursday granted the central government two weeks time to devise a well-defined objective criteria for assessment of Class 12 students of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Council for Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (CISCE). Read more

Serum Institute of India applies to DCGI to manufacture Covid vaccine Sputnik V

The Serum Institute of India (SII) has applied to the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) seeking permission for a test license to manufacture Covid-19 vaccine Sputnik V. Read more

World Bicycle Day: Meet the tea maker who travelled from Kerala to Kashmir

Imagine covering a distance of 5647kms on the humble bicycle! This astonishing feat has been achieved by 23-year-old Nidhin Maliyekkal, who cycled from his hometown Thrissur in Kerala to Kashmir. And, he sold tea to make ends meet while on this journey. Read more

NITI Aayog unveils SDG India Index; Kerala retains top spot, Bihar at the bottom

Kerala retained the top spot followed by Himachal Pradesh while Bihar featured at the bottom of Niti Aayog's index for sustainable for sustainable development goals (SDG), the latest data released on Thursday showed. Read more

Mumbai Police take a dig at Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani for flouting Covid-19 rules: ‘Avoid unnecessary Heropanti’

After Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani were booked for allegedly violating Covid-19 restrictions, the Mumbai Police took a dig at them in a new tweet. Read more

'That was the best time to get Sachin out': Panesar reveals how he and James Anderson planned Tendulkar's dismissals

Former England spinner Monty Panesar has explained how and veteran fast bowler James Anderson planned on dismissing the great Sachin Tendulkar during India vs England Tests. Read more