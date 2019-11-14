News updates from Hindustan Times: Schools shut as Delhi’s air continues to be ‘severe’ and all the latest news at this hour

india

Schools shut in Delhi-NCR as air continues to be ‘severe’ for 3rd day, improvement likely from Friday

Delhi’s air quality plunged further in the ‘severe’ zone for the third consecutive day on Thursday. Schools in the national capital are shut in view of the toxic air quality. Read more

Unrest within as BJP Karnataka unit set to welcome rebels

Even as the 17 disqualified MLA’s –14 from Congress and three from the JDS – breathed a sigh of relief after the Supreme Court allowed them to contest the upcoming bypolls, some sections of the Karnataka unit of the BJP were upset over their likely induction in the saffron party. Read more

Top court order on Rafale deal review petitions today

The Supreme Court will rule on Thursday on a batch of petitions seeking a review of its December 2018 verdict that dismissed pleas seeking a court-monitored probe of alleged irregularities in the ₹59,000 crore Rafale fighter jet deal with French planemaker Dassault Aviation. Read more

Why the Shiv Sena parted ways with the BJP in Maharashtra |Opinion

The Shiv Sena, the oldest ally of the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP), surprised everyone by parting ways with the BJP after the assembly election results came out on October 24. Read more

IPL 2020: Ajinkya Rahane to leave Rajasthan Royals after 9 seasons as trade window approaches slog overs

India Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane is leaving Rajasthan Royals to play for Delhi Capitals in the next edition of Indian Premier League. The trade will be completed by Thursday, before the transfer window closes. Read more

Happy Children’s Day: From Kareena’s son Taimur to Shah Rukh’s son AbRam, see pics of Bollywood stars with their kids

On Children’s Day, November 14, we are bringing you the most adorable pictures of Bollywood stars and their lovely kids. From Shah Rukh Khan’s AbRam to Kareena Kapoor’s Taimur, these cute munchkins will light up your day. Read more

With face scans, automated marking, Singapore carves AI niche

Singapore has unveiled an ambitious strategy to become a global leader in artificial intelligence by 2030, attempting to carve out a niche for itself in an increasingly politicized technology. Read more