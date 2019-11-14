Happy Children’s Day: From Kareena’s son Taimur to Shah Rukh’s son AbRam, see pics of Bollywood stars with their kids

bollywood

Nov 14, 2019

On Children’s Day, November 14, we are bringing you the most adorable pictures of Bollywood stars and their lovely kids. From Shah Rukh Khan’s AbRam to Kareena Kapoor’s Taimur, these cute munchkins will light up your day.

1. Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan’s Aryan, Suhana and AbRam

Actor Shah Rukh and wife Gauri are parents to two sons Aryan (21) and AbRam (6), and daughter Suhana (19). Aryan graduated from Sevenoaks School in London in 2016. He is now studying filmmaking in New York, as is his sister Suhana. Shah Rukh and Gauri live in Mumbai with AbRam.

Talking about Aryan’s career plans, Shah Rukh recently said on David Letterman’s show that he can’t act and wants to be a filmmaker. “He looks nice, he’s tall and...okay. But I don’t think he has what it takes perhaps and he realises that himself. But he is a good writer,” he said. “He came and said ‘I don’t think I want to act’. And his issue was, which I think is very practical and honest. He said, ‘Every time I’ll be compared to you. So if I do well, it will not be because I got skilled at this. It’ll be ‘oh obviously he’s his son, so he will do well’. It’s in the genes. And if I don’t do well, it’ll always be look at him. What his father did and look at him. What is he doing? So he said ‘I don’t want to be in that kind of position’,” he said.

2. Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan’s Aaradhya

Actors Aishwarya and Abhishek’s seven-year-old daughter Aaradhya is one of the most popular star kids in Bollywood. Aishwarya recently said that Aaradhya got excited on learning that she would voice Maleficent in the Hindi dub version of the film. Earlier, talking about her becoming aware of how famous her family is, Aishwarya said in an interview, “She has been seeing all this since her childhood, [so] there’s a certain amount of familiarity with that. Even I saw the picture like you did. I didn’t even know that she was looking into the camera and making that cute little pose.”

3. Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s Taimur

Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi, son of actor couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, is one of the cutest kids of Bollywood. He was born in December 2016 and is often spotted with his parents on shoots and at airports. People often wonder if the couple will ever allow Taimur to feature in their movies.“I am really surprised. Some people don’t know us well. I am very surprised that after 30 years of knowing us, people imagine that we would put Taimur in a film, or even allow that to happen in a nightmare scenario, or in an extended reality in the Twilight zone, or an episode of Black Mirror. There’s just no chance on Earth. We are not like that,” Saif recently said in an interview.

4.Hrithik Roshan’s Hrehaan and Hridaan

Hrithik Roshan, has two sons —Hrehaan (12) and Hridaan (10) — with ex-wife Sussanne Khan. The two are still often spotted on movie nights with their sons and at family events. “Hrehaan is like his father. He is extremely intelligent and superb in calculations. He is a very quiet boy, but is inquisitive about things around him. Hridaan is just like me. He is a very happy-go-lucky, fun child and doesn’t complain about anything. He is always smiling and is a complete rock star,” Sussanne was quoted as saying in an interview.

5. Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput’s Misha and Zain

Actor Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Rajput welcomed daughter Misha in 2016 and son Zain in 2018. The couple often click adorable family pictures together. “Our kids are the first two projects we actually did together. One year into an arranged marriage, when you haven’t spent enough time together [earlier], you really evolve around each other,” said Shahid in a recent interview.

6. Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna’s Aarav and Nitara

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna have two children— son Aarav (16) and daughter Nitara (6). Just like his father, Aarav is also into martial arts and have been training for the past many years in kudo. Recently, Akshay addressed how his kids get trolled online. “It breaks my heart to hear my six-year-old daughter says she doesn’t want to come out to dinner with her family because the paparazzi will be there and she doesn’t like the flashing lights. Or Aarav not wanting to come for a movie because he just finished training and he doesn’t want to have to deal with people saying he looks tired or sweaty on Instagram and I really don’t blame them. Us as stars may have signed up for this but until our kids decide to be in any form of limelight after college years, then I don’t think they should be publicly followed or scrutinised, out of safety for them physically and mentally,” he said.

7. Kajol and Ajay Devgn’s Yug and Nysa

Ajay Devgn and Kajol welcomed their first child, Nysa, in 2003 and seven years later, in 2010, their son Yug was born. In an interview, Ajay had said why he doesn’t bring his kids under media glare. “You will only see me with my kids at public events when I want to teach them something about life,” he had said. In another interview, he said it does bother him when they are put under scrutiny. “It does hinder me. But I think kids are also sensible that if they inherit so many positive things from their parents, there will be some negatives also,” he said.

