News updates from Hindustan Times: States tread carefully, likely to redefine zones after May 17 and all the latest news

Updated: May 14, 2020 09:19 IST

States tread carefully, likely to redefine zones after May 17

State governments on Wednesday started working on their strategy for the fourth phase of the lockdown, which is expected to largely affect only the containment zones, which range from a building to a locality, and which is also expected to see the resumption of almost all activities, except large social gatherings and the reopening of educational institutions. Read more

‘Where is fiscal stimulus?’ Manish Tewari questions govt’s Covid-19 relief package

On a day when the government announced the first part of the Rs 20 lakh crore financial relief package for various sectors to tide over the Covid-19 crisis, Congress leader and former Union minister Manish Tewari said that it is a clear case of skewed priorities of the government. Read more

Kedarnath area to get oxygen plant, will help pilgrims visiting the shrine

The Kedarnath area in Uttarakhand will soon get an oxygen plant which will help many pilgrims who face problems due to lack of oxygen at high altitude. Read more

Truck collision in Madhya Pradesh kills at least 8 labourers, 50 injured

At least eight labourers were killed and around 50 others sustained injuries in a truck collision in Madhya Pradesh’s Guna late Wednesday night, news agency ANI reported. Read more

Oil prices edge higher on surprise US stock drawdown, but demand concerns linger

Oil prices crept up on Thursday, supported by a surprise decline of US crude inventories, but gains were capped by worries that a potential second wave of the coronavirus pandemic might trigger fresh lockdowns and slam fuel demand once again. Read more

How Vettel lost his way at Ferrari

In 2010, he became the youngest driver ever to become Formula One’s world champion. For the next three seasons, no one could touch him. When Ferrari dreamt of a driver who would take them out of their long, slow fall, it’s no wonder they dreamt of Sebastian Vettel. Read more

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira pens heartfelt post on death of his assistant Amos: ‘Legends never die’

Actor Aamir Khan’s daughter, Ira Khan, has condoled the death of his longtime assistant Amos, who died of a heart attack on Wednesday. “Legends don’t die,” she posted on her Instagram stories. Read more

Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor: Throwback to the best celebrity looks in red

Style icon Audrey Hepburn once said that there is a shade of red for every woman and it stands true in so many ways. Red is one go-to colour when it comes to experimenting with textures, patterns, silhouettes and cuts. Read more

Watch: ‘We will deal...’: Army chief on India, China soldiers’ fight in Ladakh, Sikkim

Indian Army chief General MM Naravane commented on the recent face-off with Chinese forces. Indian and Chinese soldiers were involved in scuffles in Ladakh and Sikkim. On May 9, 150 soldiers were involved in a physical clash at Naku La. Watch here