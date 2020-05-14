Truck collision in Madhya Pradesh kills at least 8 labourers, 50 injured

india

Updated: May 14, 2020 08:11 IST

At least eight labourers were killed and around 50 others sustained injuries in a truck collision in Madhya Pradesh’s Guna late Wednesday night, news agency ANI reported.

The labourers were travelling in the truck from Maharashtra to their native place in Uttar Pradesh when it collided with a bus in Cantt PS area in Guna last night. The injured were moved to the nearest district hospital. More details on the accident are awaited.

Meanwhile, in another mishap involving migrant labourers, six migrant labourers lost their lives while four others were injured as a roadways bus ran over them in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar late Wednesday night.

The labourers were on their way to Bihar from Punjab when the accident took place.