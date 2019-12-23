News updates from Hindustan Times| Stop advertisements against NRC, citizenship law implementation, court tells Bengal govt and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Dec 23, 2019 17:03 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion curated for you. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Stop advertisements against NRC implementation, court tells Bengal govt

The Calcutta high court on Monday passed an interim order stopping the television and online advertisements the West Bengal government had been running since last week, saying it will not implement citizenship laws in the state. Read more here.

Bengal governor faces black flags, ‘Go back’ slogans at Jadavpur University

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar faced black flags and protests by students of Jadavpur University when he went to the campus. Dhankhar was trapped inside his car for 50 minutes as students shouted slogans while surrounding the vehicle. Read more here.

No violence reported on Monday after days of deadly anti-citizenship act protests in UP

Shopkeepers opened their shops and students returned to schools and colleges in many places in Uttar Pradesh as police remained on alert to stop the repeat of violence during the protests against the amended citizenship act. Officials in Kanpur, which witnessed large-scale violence, also said the city has been largely peaceful in the past 24 hours. Read more here.

Hemant Soren: Jharkhand CM-in-waiting who loves playing video games

Scores of Hemant Soren’s supporters had gathered outside his Ranchi house, distributing sweets to celebrate the Jharkhand election results. The opposition alliance that the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha’s Hemant Soren had cobbled appeared to be within striking distance of power. Hemant Soren didn’t want to jump the gun and waited for the lead to stabilise. Read more here.

Atif Aslam and wife Sana Bharwana welcome second baby. See first photo

Pakistani singer Atif Aslam and his wife Sana Bharwana have welcomed a new addition to their family. He announced the happy news on his Instagram account by sharing a picture of his newborn baby cuddled up with a stuffed elephant toy. Read more here.

Ayushmann Khurrana thanks fans for their ‘Andhadhun love’ after winning National Film Award. See pics, video

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana received his first National Film Award for Best Actor for his performance in the 2018 film Andhadhun on Monday. The actor received the award from Vice President Venkaiah Naidu and later thanked his fans on Instagram. Read more here.

Decade of Team India: Most wins, most series wins, best win percentage

After the Indian team bagged the ODI series against West Indies, captain Virat Kohli said: 2019 has been one of the best years for Indian cricket. Apart from the 30 minutes in the World Cup, it’s been a great year. Read more here.