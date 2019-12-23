e-paper
Atif Aslam and wife Sana Bharwana welcome second baby. See first photo

Atif Aslam and Sana Bharwana welcomed their second child recently, and the singer has shared the first photo of the newborn on Instagram.

Updated: Dec 23, 2019 15:17 IST
HT Correspondent
Atif Aslam and his wife Sana Bharwana recently became proud parents.
Pakistani singer Atif Aslam and his wife Sana Bharwana have welcomed a new addition to their family. He announced the happy news on his Instagram account by sharing a picture of his newborn baby cuddled up with a stuffed elephant toy.

“Ladies and gentlemen our NEW arrival Alhamdulilah. Both mother and baby are fine. Keep us in your prayers and don’t forget to say Mashallah #atifaslam,” he captioned the adorable photo.

The post was flooded with congratulatory messages. “MashAllah Mubarakk ho so cuteee! cutest family!” one fan commented. “Bhut bhut bhut Mubarak ho apko or sara mam ko Allha apko or apki family ko salamat rakhe (Many, many congratulations to you and Sara ma’am. May God keep you and your family safe),” another wrote.

 

This is Atif and Sana’s second child; the two are also parents to a five-year-old boy named Ahad. In an earlier Instagram post, the singer called his son his “superstar”. He wrote, “Happy birthday son - you are my superstar and your happiness means the world to mummy n daddy . Allah apko sehatmand zindagi day #atifaslam #hbd #paris.”

 

Atif and Sana got married in Lahore in March 2013, after being in a relationship for seven years. In October, he penned a heartfelt note for his wife on her birthday, in which he thanked her for being patient with him all these years.

“Aur tum apney Rab ki kaun kaun se naimaton ko jhutlao gaye ... Alhamdulilah, Thank you for being my life partner and dealing with me over the years with patience. Happy birthday,” he wrote.

 

Atif got his break as a Bollywood playback singer in 2005, when he sang Woh Lamhe in Mohit Suri’s Zeher. He has delivered a number of hit songs, including Tere Bin, Pehli Nazar Mein, Tu Jaane Na and Dil Diyan Gallan. He made his debut as an actor with the Pakistani film Bol in 2011.

