News updates from Hindustan Times: Study shows 77% of Delhi’s population still susceptible to coronavirus and all the latest news

Updated: Jul 21, 2020 17:20 IST

Amid higher recoveries, 77% of Delhi’s population still susceptible to coronavirus

A serological survey has found that 77% of Delhi's population is still susceptible to coronavirus, the government said Tuesday. The results of the sero survey came as Delhi is recording a higher rate of recoveries and lower cases of new infections and casualties due to Covid-19.

Order on Sachin Pilot, rebels’ plea on July 24, Rajasthan speaker asked to wait

The Rajasthan high court said on Tuesday that it will pronounce its verdict on the writ petition filed by Sachin Pilot and 18 other dissident Congress MLAs, challenging the disqualification notices issued to them by the state assembly speaker, on Friday. The speaker has been asked to take no action against the MLAs till then.

Ranvir Shorey asks Anurag Kashyap not to ‘belittle others when they are crying out’

Kangana Ranaut's recent statements on Bollywood actors and filmmakers seem to be dividing people in Hindi film industry. Now Ranvir Shorey has launched an attack at "independent film crusaders" who have turned into "mainstream Bollywood flunkies". And the first one to take offence at his tweet is Anurag Kashyap.

Dilip Doshi recalls banter with Javed Miandad in India vs Pakistan 1983 Bengaluru Test

In a recent interview, recalling the incident that took place during the India vs Pakistan 1st Test in 1983 at Bengaluru, Dilip Doshi revealed what exactly transpired between him and Javed Miandad.

HP launches OMEN 15, Pavilion Gaming 16 laptops with Vector mouse and headsets in India

HP has updated its OMEN gaming portfolio in India with OMEN 15 gaming laptops, Pavilion Gaming 16, OMEN Vector Mouse and more. The OMEN 15 gaming laptops come in two major configurations, while one runs on Intel processors that start at Rs 79,999, the other one runs on AMD and starts at Rs 75,999.

Transformers, The Hulk and more: Ban Hun Lek’s scrap metal sculptures draw large crowds in Thailand

Thailand's Ban Hun Lek has become a popular weekend spot for Instagram selfies and family getaways against a backdrop of Hollywood's much-loved film franchises.

Gurugram Rain: People flood Twitter with pics of dark clouds

Several residents of Gurugram have taken to Twitter to share pictures of the dark clouds in the sky before it began raining on Tuesday afternoon. From sharing their joy about the beauty of the sky to being happy about the rain, here are some of the reactions shared by people on Twitter.

Landslide in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli following heavy rain

Uttarakhand has been reeling under heavy rainfall. Following a landslide near Pipalkoti in Uttarakhand's Chamoli, the NH-07 was shut. On Monday, IMD predicted heavy to very heavy rains during next two days. It. however, added that the intensity and distribution of rain likely to decrease thereafter.