Order on Sachin Pilot, rebels’ plea on July 24, Rajasthan speaker asked to wait

india

Updated: Jul 21, 2020 15:29 IST

The Rajasthan high court said on Tuesday that it will pronounce its verdict on the writ petition filed by Sachin Pilot and 18 other dissident Congress MLAs, challenging the disqualification notices issued to them by the state assembly speaker, on Friday. The speaker has been asked to take no action against the MLAs till then.

The MLAs were served the disqualification notice after the Congress party complained to speaker CP Joshi that the lawmakers had defied a whip to attend two Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meetings last week on Monday and Tuesday.

In its complaint to the speaker, the Congress had sought action against Pilot and the MLAs supporting him under the 10th Schedule of the constitution. The Pilot camp, however, has argued that a party whip applies only when the Assembly is in session.

Sachin Pilot, who has maintained he is not joining the BJP, was sacked as deputy chief minister of the state last week and also as head of the Rajasthan Congress unit. Govind Singh Dotasra has been appointed as the new head of the unit in the state.

Chief minister Ashok Gehlot, who admitted in a TV interview that he has not been on talking terms with his former Number 2 for last 18 months, has been trenchant in his criticism of Sachin Pilot. In rather unpleasant remarks yesterday, the CM called Pilot nikamma (worthless) and nakaara (good for nothing). Repeating his earlier charge, he said Pilot has been trying to dislodge his government.