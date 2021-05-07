News updates from HT: System hasn't failed, Modi govt has, says Sonia Gandhi on Covid-19 crisis and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

System hasn't failed, Modi government has: Sonia Gandhi on Covid-19 crisis

Amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic situation of the country, Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Friday said the system has not failed as India has many strengths and resources. Read more

India, EU set to start negotiations on 3 agreements during May 8 virtual summit

India and the European Union (EU) are expected to launch negotiations on three agreements – on trade, investment protection and geographical indications – during their virtual summit on May 8 as part of efforts to drive economic recovery amid the Covid-19 crisis. Read more

Supreme Court refuses to stay Karnataka HC order on more oxygen to state

The Supreme Court on Friday turned down the Central government’s plea to stay the Karnataka high court order directing it to immediately increase the supply of medical oxygen to the state from 962 metric tonnes (MT) per day to 1,200 MT per day in view of the spurt in the number of active Covid-19 cases. Read more

'It helps to keep people in homes': Pat Cummins explains why continuing IPL 2021 was a 'positive' thing amid pandemic

Despite the covid-19 crisis in India deepening in the past few weeks, the Indian Premier League 2021 continued in the country for the entire month of April, inciting a debate. Read more

Malaika Arora shares ways to improve the health of lungs in new video. Seen yet?

Malaika Arora is a true fitness enthusiast. The actor has lately been sharing a lot of exercises that help with the lung capacity. Read more

Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli share video message, start fundraiser for Covid-19 relief: 'It pains us to see India suffer'

Actor Anushka Sharma and her cricketer husband Virat Kohli have shared a video on Instagram. The couple have started a fundraiser together, to raise money for Covid-19 relief in India. Read more