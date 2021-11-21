News updates from HT: TMC MPs seek meeting with Amit Shah over alleged ‘police brutality’ and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Tripura civic polls: TMC MPs allege ‘police brutality’, seek meet with Amit Shah

A delegation of more than 15 Trinamool Congress (TMC) parliamentarians on Sunday sought a meeting with Union home minister Amit Shah over allegations of police brutality being faced by TMC workers at the hands of Tripura police, party officials familiar with developments told news agency ANI. Read more

Bid for development of UP’s proposed film city to open on November 23

Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) CEO Arun Veer Singh on Sunday said that the bid for the development of ₹10,000 crore film city along the Yamuna Expressway in Uttar Pradesh will open on November 23. Read more

'That's the only thing I keep on dreaming': Rishabh Pant ready to take on MS Dhoni's role of finishing matches for India

For long has he been touted to take the role of former Indian wicketkeeper-batsman MS Dhoni, given his similar ability of being aggressive with the bat. Read more

In wedding video, Rajkummar Rao welcomes Patralekhaa with whistles, she puts sindoor on his forehead. Watch

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa have released their wedding video and it has a potpourri of emotions. The video begins with Rajkummar standing at the mandap, watching Patralekhaa walking up to him. Read more

Five incredible pictures of wildlife by Randeep Hooda that may mesmerise you

Randeep Hooda often takes to Instagram to share various kinds of posts. Besides the shares that give a peek inside his real and reel lives, he also talks about preservation of the wildlife and creates awareness around it. Read more

Addicted to sugar? Manage sweet cravings with these spices

If your relationship with sugar is going strong to the extent that even the thought of not indulging in sugary treats for a day gives you anxiety, you need to find ways to break away from this toxic bond. Read more

