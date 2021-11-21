Tripura civic polls: TMC MPs allege ‘police brutality’, seek meet with Amit Shah

A delegation of more than 15 Trinamool Congress (TMC) parliamentarians on Sunday sought a meeting with Union home minister Amit Shah over allegations of police brutality being faced by TMC workers at the hands of Tripura police, party officials familiar with developments told news agency ANI.

The party is also planning to hold dharnas in New Delhi to voice its concerns, the people cited above further added.

The move by the TMC workers comes hours after its youth wing leader Saayoni Ghosh was detained for allegedly attempting to "mow down" people and disturbing a political programme where Tripura chief minister Biplab Deb was present.

Trinamool Congress MP Derek O’Brien in a tweet said that the police are not taking action against the BJP workers who allegedly attacked the TMC workers. He also requested the Supreme Court to take note.

TMC leaders in Tripura have accused the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government in Tripura of obstructing them from campaigning freely ahead of the civic polls in the state. Several clashes were reported in the past few weeks, with the latest clash reported on Saturday where it was alleged that BJP workers confronted former Union minister Babul Supriyo as he was assessing poll preparations with TMC candidates in Agartala.

The TMC claimed that the Tripura police was not adhering to the directive given by the Supreme Court earlier this month where it instructed the police in the state to ensure that no political party is prevented from exercising their rights in accordance with the law for campaigning in a peaceful manner.

The TMC, which is trying to increase its national footprint, is seeking to make major gains in the northeastern state with the help of the upcoming civic polls on November 25. It also has set its sight in Goa, where it seeks to defeat the BJP. The party has also expanded its base to other northeastern states like Mizoram and Assam aiming to wrest it from the BJP buoyed by its recent victory in the October 30 bypolls as well as the West Bengal polls earlier this year.