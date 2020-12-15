e-paper
News updates from Hindustan Times: UK foreign secretary Dominic Raab to meet external affairs minister S Jaishankar today and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9am. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Dec 15, 2020
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Britain's Foreign Affairs Secretary Dominic Raab is seen outside Downing Street in London, Britain, September 22, 2020.
Britain's Foreign Affairs Secretary Dominic Raab is seen outside Downing Street in London, Britain, September 22, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melvill(REUTERS)
         

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9am. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

UK foreign secretary Dominic Raab to hold talks with foreign minister S Jaishankar today

Dominic Raab, the foreign secretary of the United Kingdom, will hold talks with external affairs minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday. Read more

Karnataka Legislative Council session today, anti-cow slaughter bill likely to be tabled

The Karnataka Legislative Council will hold its day-long session on Tuesday, where the controversial anti-cow slaughter bill is expected to be tabled. Read more

PM Modi to lay foundation stones for several projects in Gujarat’s Kutch today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a one-day visit to Kutch in Gujarat on Tuesday during which he will lay foundation stones for several projects. Read more

New UK law set to fine social media firms up to £18mn for illegal content

Fines up to £18 million or 10% of annual global turnover of tech firms will be slapped on tech firms that fail to remove and limit the spread of illegal content under new laws and block non-compliant services from being accessed in the UK. Read more

Viswanathan Anand chess academy to nurture India’s next big champion

Five-time chess world champion Viswanathan Anand on Monday officially announced the launch of his chess academy in collaboration with WestBridge Capital. Read more

Wind met ice and created magic: Pic of icy fence may leave you stunned

Several pictures from nature possess the ability to mesmerize one thoroughly. One such particular image shared on the subreddit ‘oddlysatisfying’ has grabbed the attention of netizens and may amaze you too. Read more

Nurses at Delhi’s AIIMS go on indefinite strike, Dr Guleria appeals against it

Nurses at AIIMS Delhi went on an indefinite strike on Monday. Nurses union sent a list of 23 demands to AIIMS authorities. The staff demanded restructuring of salaries as per 6th pay commission. Watch

