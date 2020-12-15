PM Modi to lay foundation stones for several projects in Gujarat’s Kutch today

india

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a one-day visit to Kutch in Gujarat on Tuesday during which he will lay foundation stones for several projects.

The PM will virtually lay the foundation stones of world’s largest hybrid renewable energy park at Khavda, which will have both windmills and solar panels to generate power, and a desalination plant in Mandvi along the Arabian Sea coast in the afternoon in the presence of chief minister Vijay Rupani, a press release issued by the government on Monday said.

PM Modi will also perform virtual ground-breaking ceremony for four other desalination plants to be set up in Kutch and Saurashtra regions and for a 2-lakh litre capacity milk chilling plant being set up by the Kutch District Cooperative Milk Producers Union, or Sarhad Dairy, between Anjar and Bhachau in the district, the release said.

He will also lay the foundation stone for the Rs 129-crore fully automated dairy plant under the Centre’s Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana, it added.

As the then CM, Modi had set up Kutch’s first dairy plant with 2 lakh litre processing capacity in 2013-14. Earlier, milk from the plant was carried to the Amul plant at Gandhinagar for processing.

The new plant will increase the supply of milk and butter milk in Kutch under the Amul brand by another 2 lakh litre, according to the release.

Next, the PM will interact with farmers and artisans and visit a memorial park being built in Bhuj in memory of the 2001 earthquake victims. He will return to Delhi late in the evening, the release said.

(with inputs from PTI)