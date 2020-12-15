e-paper
UK foreign secretary Dominic Raab to hold talks with foreign minister S Jaishankar today

Dominic Raab arrived in India on Monday on a four-day visit. As part of the visit, Raab will travel to Bengaluru where he will meet Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa on December 17.

india Updated: Dec 15, 2020, 08:11 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Dominic Raab (right) reached India on Monday.
Dominic Raab, the foreign secretary of the United Kingdom, will hold talks with external affairs minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday. During their meeting, the two leaders are expected to review efforts to forge a 10-year road map for the India-UK relationship and discuss a defence logistics agreement.

He is also likely to meet environment minister Prakash Javadekar and education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal.

Raab arrived in India on Monday on a four-day visit. He was received by Joint Secretary (Europe West) Sandeep Chakravorty.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that Raab’s visit will pave the way for further strengthening of the partnership across trade, defence, climate, migration and mobility, education, and health sectors in the post-Covid, post-Brexit context.

India and the UK have had a strategic partnership since 2004 that has been marked by regular high-level exchanges and growing cooperation in diverse areas, the MEA further said on Monday.

As part of the visit, Raab will travel to Bengaluru where he will meet Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa on December 17.

Both India and the UK have been working closely on climate change, including the India-led Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure.

India is also understood to have invited UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to be chief guest at next year’s Republic Day celebrations.

