New UK law set to fine social media firms up to £18mn for illegal content

world

Updated: Dec 15, 2020, 01:27 IST

Fines up to £18 million or 10% of annual global turnover of tech firms, whichever is higher, will be slapped on those that fail to remove and limit the spread of illegal content under new laws in the UK.

The new rules, intended to enforce a “new age of accountability” for social media, includes the power to hold senior managers of the tech companies liable.

They will not affect articles and comments on news websites, and there will be additional measures to protect free speech.

The department of culture, media and sport said in statement that the most popular social media sites, with the largest audiences and high-risk features, will need to go further by setting and enforcing clear terms and conditions which explicitly state how they will handle content which is legal but could cause significant physical or psychological harm to adults.

“This includes dangerous disinformation and misinformation about coronavirus vaccines, and will help bridge the gap between what companies say they do and what happens in practice”, it said, adding that the measures will be detailed on Tuesday.

Social media sites, websites, apps and other services which host user-generated content or allow people to talk to others online will need to remove and limit the spread of illegal content such as child sexual abuse, terrorist material and suicide content. Ofcom, UK’s communications regulator, will have the power to fine companies if they fail. “We are giving internet users the protection they deserve,” said Patel.