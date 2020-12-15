e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 14, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / New UK law set to fine social media firms up to £18mn for illegal content

New UK law set to fine social media firms up to £18mn for illegal content

The new rules, intended to enforce a “new age of accountability” for social media, includes the power to hold senior managers of the tech companies liable.

world Updated: Dec 15, 2020, 01:27 IST
Prasun Sonwalkar
Prasun Sonwalkar
Hindustan Times, London
The new laws will not affect articles and comments on news websites, and there will be additional measures to protect free speech.
The new laws will not affect articles and comments on news websites, and there will be additional measures to protect free speech.(iStockPhoto)
         

Fines up to £18 million or 10% of annual global turnover of tech firms, whichever is higher, will be slapped on those that fail to remove and limit the spread of illegal content under new laws in the UK.

The new rules, intended to enforce a “new age of accountability” for social media, includes the power to hold senior managers of the tech companies liable.

They will not affect articles and comments on news websites, and there will be additional measures to protect free speech.

The department of culture, media and sport said in statement that the most popular social media sites, with the largest audiences and high-risk features, will need to go further by setting and enforcing clear terms and conditions which explicitly state how they will handle content which is legal but could cause significant physical or psychological harm to adults.

“This includes dangerous disinformation and misinformation about coronavirus vaccines, and will help bridge the gap between what companies say they do and what happens in practice”, it said, adding that the measures will be detailed on Tuesday.

Social media sites, websites, apps and other services which host user-generated content or allow people to talk to others online will need to remove and limit the spread of illegal content such as child sexual abuse, terrorist material and suicide content. Ofcom, UK’s communications regulator, will have the power to fine companies if they fail. “We are giving internet users the protection they deserve,” said Patel.

tags
top news
New Covid strain found in London that spreads rapidly; restrictions ordered
New Covid strain found in London that spreads rapidly; restrictions ordered
Don’t go during the pandemic: AIIMS appeals as nurses’ union threaten strike
Don’t go during the pandemic: AIIMS appeals as nurses’ union threaten strike
Farmers’ best interests in mind, open for talks: Rajnath Singh amid protest
Farmers’ best interests in mind, open for talks: Rajnath Singh amid protest
‘Ready to rest’: Kamal Nath; BJP calls it a retirement hint
‘Ready to rest’: Kamal Nath; BJP calls it a retirement hint
A weapon to ‘win the war’: US hospitals get initial Covid-19 shots
A weapon to ‘win the war’: US hospitals get initial Covid-19 shots
Health ministry approves data management policy to digitise healthcare ecosystem
Health ministry approves data management policy to digitise healthcare ecosystem
On day 19, farmers observe hunger strike: All you need to know
On day 19, farmers observe hunger strike: All you need to know
Covid update: USA starts vaccination; London scare; Sputnik V new trial report
Covid update: USA starts vaccination; London scare; Sputnik V new trial report
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers’ protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In