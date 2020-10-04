News updates from Hindustan Times at 5 PM: Why are farmers protesting if they are happy with farm bills, asks Rahul Gandhi in Punjab and all the latest news

india

Updated: Oct 04, 2020 16:55 IST

Why are farmers protesting if they are happy with farm bills, asks Rahul Gandhi in Punjab

Addressing farmers in Punjab, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said the Congress will not let farmers’ interest to get hurt by the new farm laws. Launching the party’s three-day Kheti Bachao Yatra protesting the laws which now have got the President’s assent, the Congress leader said, “If farmers are happy with these laws then why are they protesting across the nation? Why is every farmer in Punjab protesting?”

Lok Janshakti Party to contest Bihar assembly polls alone

The Lok Janshakti Party has taken a call to contest the upcoming three-phase assembly polls in Bihar on its own. The decision to break away from the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) was taken at the Parliamentary Board meeting of the party on Sunday.

Atal Tunnel done, now PM Modi pushes Border Roads chief for all-weather axis to Ladakh

After inaugurating the 9.2-km Atal Tunnel on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) chief Lieutenant General Harpal Singh to start preparing for the underground tunnel at Shinku-La so that an all-weather road is completed to Ladakh via Darcha-Padam-Nimu route in next three years.

India, China to hold corps commander level talks on border row on Oct 12

India and China will hold corps commander-level talks on October 12, the seventh round, in eastern Ladakh sector in their latest attempt to address the ongoing military standoff between the two countries, officials familiar with the developments said on Sunday.

Watch: ITBP organizes yoga for patients at Delhi’s Sardar Patel Covid Care Centre

Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) organized Yoga for Covid patients at Delhi’s Sardar Patel Covid Care Centre and Hospital. At present over 1200 patients have been admitted at the ITBP-run centre. More than 5500 patients discharged after treatment so far. The Sardar Patel Covid Care Centre was inaugurated on July 5.

Man accuses Swara Bhasker’s Rasbhari of instigating violence against women, actor replies: ‘Rapes aren’t increasing because of my roles, but your mentality’

Actor Swara Bhasker has responded to a Twitter user who accused her recent series, Rasbhari, of corrupting young minds. The accusation comes at a time when mass protests are being staged across the country, against the recent rape incidents in Hathras and Balrampur.

Dad dances outside hospital window to cheer son getting treatment inside. Watch

A heartening video showing a dad standing outside a hospital window and dancing to cheer up his son undergoing cancer treatment inside has now tugged at the heartstrings of people. Shared on Facebook by Cook Children’s Medical Center, where the kid goes for treatment, the video has now gone all kinds of viral.

