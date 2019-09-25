News updates from Hindustan Times: With Rs 6,000 assistance, Yogi Adityanath blunts triple talaq bill criticism and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 17:03 IST

Won’t bow before Delhi, says Sharad Pawar on being booked by ED

A day after the Enforcement Directorate booked Sharad Pawar and his nephew in a money laundering case, the NCP boss said that he will not “bow down before Delhi” and will go to the ED office on Friday.

Chinmayanand, arrested after rape allegation, no longer with BJP, says party

Chinmayanand, who was arrested last week over rape allegations, is no longer a BJP member, the Uttar Pradesh unit of the part said Wednesday.

‘First to leave’, ‘mental stability’: Arvind Kejriwal, Manoj Tiwari in slugfest over NRC

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that BJP leader Manoj Tiwari, who has been demanding National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the national capital, will have to leave Delhi if such a list was compiled.

Reports of PSU banks closing ‘mischievous rumours’, says government

A day after the Reserve Bank of India put restrictions on Mumbai branches of Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative Bank Ltd (PMC), the government dismissed reports that several public sector banks would shut shop saying there was ‘no question’ of doing so .

With Rs 6,000 assistance, Yogi Adityanath blunts triple talaq bill criticism

In an outreach to Muslim women, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday announced a government benefit for all women handed out triple talaq, an act now criminalised, or abandoned by their husbands.

Hyderabad records highest ever September rainfall in 100 years

The twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad witnessed torrential rains for nearly 12 hours from Tuesday evening bringing normal life to a grinding halt.

5 key trends to follow from Deepika Padukone’s look at Paris Fashion Week

Deepika Padukone’s make-up game was on point as she opted for a subtle refreshing dewy look and the winged liner and nude lips were just the right choices considering the look was so quite maximal and busy.

