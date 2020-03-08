News updates from Hindustan Times: Yes Bank founder’s daughter stopped at Mumbai airport on way to London and all the latest news at this hour

Updated: Mar 08, 2020 21:15 IST

Here are today's top news, analysis and opinion curated for you.

Yes Bank founder’s daughter stopped at Mumbai Airport on way to London

Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor’s daughter Roshini was stopped at Mumbai airport while attempting to board a flight to London on Sunday after her father was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in the small hours in a case of alleged financial irregularities, including suspected money laundering, said a top ED official.

IS-linked couple using anti-CAA protests to incite terror attack held from Jamia Nagar: Cops

A couple from Kashmir, accused of links with the Islamic State - Khorasan Province (ISKP), has been detained by the police from south Delhi’s Jamia Nagar on Sunday morning, people familiar with the development said.

Coroanvirus lockdown in Italy cuts off over 15 million in northern region

Over 15 million people across a vast swathe of northern Italy woke on Sunday to find themselves cut off from the rest of the country, after the government imposed a virtual lockdown to prevent the coronavirus spreading. Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte signed off on plans that strictly limit movement in and out of the north, including Venice and the financial capital Milan, for nearly a month.

Women’s T20 World Cup: Shafali Verma breaks down after India’s dismal display in the final

The Indian women’s cricket team were thrashed by Australia in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. India’s Shafali Verma got out for just 2 runs and went back to the pavilion in the first over itself. Disappointed with her display, she could not hold back her tears in the dugout and during the post-match ceremony as she was consoled by several teammates.

Women’s Day 2020: Bollywood has made great strides in feminism but there is a long way to go

The women’s movement has made great strides in the last few years, with #MeToo, and things are looking promising in Bollywood as well. But even with a change in the portrayal of women in Hindi cinema in recent times, a lot still remains to be desired.

This is how people in Gujarat reacted when a lion charged towards them

A video posted by Indian Forest Service official Susanta Nanda on his Twitter account shows a lion running berserk through a village, which the tweet identifies as Madhavpur in Gujarat. Though it is unclear when it was actually recorded since Nanda shared the 7-second-video it has collected more than 5,000 views.

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Virginia Woolf and other women authors you should read

It might be unfair to say that we should celebrate women on a particular day while on other occasions we question women’s safety, health issues, navigate around violence against women worldwide and more. March is also the designated month to celebrate the literary works of women around the world. On this International Women’s Day, find out which women authors you must read.

