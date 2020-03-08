This is how people in Gujarat reacted when a lion charged towards them

it-s-viral

Updated: Mar 08, 2020 18:25 IST

Highlights The video posted by Indian Forest Service official Susanta Nanda and has over 5,000 views.

Nanda tweeted, “Where will you find tolerance for each other, other than India?”

Nobody tries to run after, catch or hurt the lion. And the lion ignores the humans.

At least once in your life, some of you may have wondered, ‘what would I do if a lion randomly ran towards me?’

A video posted by Indian Forest Service official Susanta Nanda on his Twitter account shows a lion running berserk through a village, which the tweet identifies as Madhavpur in Gujarat. Though it is unclear when it was actually recorded since Nanda shared the 7-second-video it has collected more than 5,000 views.

The recording shows a human-animal interaction, one that Nanda has praised by stating, “Where will you find tolerance for each other, other than India?”

In the video, as the animal charges, most people quickly move aside while others partake in the all important task of recording the whole incident for the likes of ourselves. Nobody tries to run after, catch or hurt the lion. Simultaneously, the lion doesn’t try to interact, in any form, with the many humans present on the street.

Imagine someone charging at you at 80kmp 🤔🤔

Even Usain Bolt can’t escape( Average speed-38kmp)from a charging lion. In such a situation, where will u find tolerance for each other other than India? Video from Madavpur village of Gujurat( VC-SM) pic.twitter.com/PLyOMq6oDv — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) March 7, 2020

Many Twitter peeps were concerned about the safety of the big kitty, to which Nanda responded by saying that it was ‘pretty safe’.

Is the lion safe ?? — Trusna Meher (@AiyanaAsin) March 7, 2020

What would you do in such a situation? Would you quickly run away, immediately pull your phone out to record the scary situation, or faint on the spot from anxiety?