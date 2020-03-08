e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 08, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / It's Viral / This is how people in Gujarat reacted when a lion charged towards them

This is how people in Gujarat reacted when a lion charged towards them

What would you do in such a situation? Would you quickly run away, immediately pull your phone out to record the scary situation, or faint on the spot from anxiety?

it-s-viral Updated: Mar 08, 2020 18:25 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Many Twitter peeps were concerned about the safety of the big kitty, to which Nanda responded by saying that it was ‘pretty safe’.
Many Twitter peeps were concerned about the safety of the big kitty, to which Nanda responded by saying that it was ‘pretty safe’.(Susanta Nanda// official Twitter)
         
Highlights
  • The video posted by Indian Forest Service official Susanta Nanda and has over 5,000 views.
  • Nanda tweeted, “Where will you find tolerance for each other, other than India?”
  • Nobody tries to run after, catch or hurt the lion. And the lion ignores the humans.

At least once in your life, some of you may have wondered, ‘what would I do if a lion randomly ran towards me?’

A video posted by Indian Forest Service official Susanta Nanda on his Twitter account shows a lion running berserk through a village, which the tweet identifies as Madhavpur in Gujarat. Though it is unclear when it was actually recorded since Nanda shared the 7-second-video it has collected more than 5,000 views.

The recording shows a human-animal interaction, one that Nanda has praised by stating, “Where will you find tolerance for each other, other than India?”

In the video, as the animal charges, most people quickly move aside while others partake in the all important task of recording the whole incident for the likes of ourselves. Nobody tries to run after, catch or hurt the lion. Simultaneously, the lion doesn’t try to interact, in any form, with the many humans present on the street.

Many Twitter peeps were concerned about the safety of the big kitty, to which Nanda responded by saying that it was ‘pretty safe’.

What would you do in such a situation? Would you quickly run away, immediately pull your phone out to record the scary situation, or faint on the spot from anxiety?

tags
top news
IS-linked couple using anti-CAA protests to incite terror attack held: Cops
IS-linked couple using anti-CAA protests to incite terror attack held: Cops
CBI files case against Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor
CBI files case against Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor
‘Even Yamraj will quit,’ Sanjay Raut over ‘dance of death’ in Delhi riots
‘Even Yamraj will quit,’ Sanjay Raut over ‘dance of death’ in Delhi riots
As PM Modi signs off, women achievers tell their stories on his social media accounts
As PM Modi signs off, women achievers tell their stories on his social media accounts
Telangana politician who paid Rs 1 crore to get son-in-law killed found dead
Telangana politician who paid Rs 1 crore to get son-in-law killed found dead
Meet Taniya Sanyal, India’s first woman firefighter appointed by AAI
Meet Taniya Sanyal, India’s first woman firefighter appointed by AAI
India falter in final, Australia register 85-run win to clinch 5th T20 WC
India falter in final, Australia register 85-run win to clinch 5th T20 WC
Rohit rested, Hardik,Shikhar return as IND announce ODI squad for SA series
Rohit rested, Hardik,Shikhar return as IND announce ODI squad for SA series
trending topics
Coronavirus symptomsMegan SchuttAP ECET 2020Yes Bank crisisYes Bank customerSensexCoronavirus

don't miss

latest news

india news