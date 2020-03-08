Women’s T20 World Cup: Shafali Verma breaks down after India’s dismal display in the final

cricket

The Indian women’s cricket team were thrashed by Australia in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Australian women’s cricket team won the final by 85 runs as the Indian batters failed to fire in the final. Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney ran riot at the start of the first innings as Australia gave India a stiff target of 185 runs. So naturally, a lot depended on India’s star batter Shafali Verma.

The 16-year-old has been in tremendous form throughout the World Cup and fans expected another onslaught from her in the final. But it wasn’t to be as Shafali lost her wicket for just 2 runs and went back to the pavilion in the first over itself. It turned out that Shafali’s performance was imperative in the final as Harmanpreet Kaur and Co could only manage 99 runs at the MCG.

Disappointed with her display, Shafali could not hold back her tears in the dugout and during the post-match ceremony.

Shafali Verma on Sunday broke a world record even before the first ball of India vs Australia Women’s T20 World Cup final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday. At 16 years and 40 days, Shafali Verma became the youngest cricketer to feature in any World Cup final (including men’s cricket).

The record was previously held by West Indian women’s cricket Shaquana Quintyne when she played the ODI World Cup final in 2013. She was 17 years and 45 days old.

In men’s cricket, the record belongs to Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir. He was 17 years and 69 days old when Pakistan played the T20 World Cup final against Australia in 2009.