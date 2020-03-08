86,174: India vs Australia final becomes the most attended women’s cricket match in history

cricket

There was massive excitement and buzz for the T20 World Cup final between India and Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Two of the biggest cricketing nations were taking on each other in the final of the World Cup and fans cued up to catch the action live at the stadium. The enthusiasm was such that the attendance record was broken in the final for a women’s cricket match.

ICC announced that 86,174 people attended the India vs Australia final at the MCG. This is a record for a women’s sporting event in Australia while also becoming the most attended women’s cricket match in the history of the sport.

A lot was expected from the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side but as fate would have it, the India women’s cricket team perhaps reserved their worst performance of the Women’s T20 World Cup for the final. They were outplayed in all three departments, to say the least as hosts Australia won their fifth T20 World Cup title after beating India by a whopping 85 runs at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday.

The gap between the two sides was so big that the win predictor never climbed up to more than 20% in India’s favour in the entire duration of the final.

Batting first, Australia posted 184 for 4 – their highest score of the World Cup as the Indian bowlers had no answers to the assault of Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney. And even when they did, the fielders let them down. Both Healy and Mooney were dropped inside the powerplay. Healy, who was on 9 when she was dropped by Shafali Verma, went on to score 75 off just 39 balls while Mooney, dropped on 8, batted through the innings with an unbeaten 78.

In reply, the Indian batters were no good. Megan Schutt and Jess Jonassen ran through the visitors’ batting line-up to bowl them out for 99.