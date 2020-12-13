News updates from Hindustan Times: Opposition trying to destabilize nation through farmers’ stir, says Yogi Adityanath and all the latest news

Updated: Dec 13, 2020, 21:05 IST

‘Opposition trying to destabilize nation through farmers’ stir’: Yogi Adityanath

Coming down heavily on opposition parties, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday blamed them for hatching a conspiracy to destabilise the country through farmers’ movement and cautioned the farmers to be alert against such elements. Read more

BJP president JP Nadda tests positive for Covid-19, self-isolates

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda said on Sunday he has tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and that he has been following all the guidelines for home isolation. Read more

Some just oppose, weaken the country: Tomar’s latest jab at oppn over farmers’ stir

Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Sunday accused opposition parties of running a propaganda against the new farm laws and said these legislations “may cause difficulty for some in the short term” but will help farmers in the long run. Read more

India vs Australia: Rishabh Pant or Wriddhiman Saha? Hanuma Vihari weighs in on India’s ‘happy headache’ ahead of Adelaide Test

The Indian cricket team will have a big call to make as they gear up for the upcoming pink-ball Test against Australia which kicks off from Thursday next week in Adelaide. Read more

Kangana Ranaut meets Rajnath Singh with the team of Tejas, seeks his ‘blessings’ for the film

Kangana Ranaut and the team of her upcoming film, Tejas, met defence minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday. She shared pictures of the meeting on Twitter and said that they sought his blessings for the film, in which she plays an Indian Air Force pilot. Read more

Apple iPhone 12 Mini is not as popular as we thought it would be; fails to get buyers

When Apple launched the iPhone 12 Mini, there were speculations that other Android OEMs will soon follow the suit as there exists a market where people want a powerful yet compact smartphone. Read more

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja aces smart layering and turns winter look inspiration on Bhaane’s 8th birthday

Beating herself at her own previous fashion games, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja once again stepped out in London streets with her sartorial foot forward and fans were left gushing. Read more

Here’s what 2 supermassive black holes merging together look like. Check it out

From astronomers to general space enthusiasts, black holes are a topic of interest for many. If you’re someone who spends a lot of their time researching facts about this region of spacetime or watching videos on the same, then here is an Instagram post that you must check out. Read more

Watch: Shikara capsizes during BJP rally amid DDC polls in J&K, people rescued

A shikara, carrying BJP workers and mediapersons, capsized in the Dal Lake on Sunday during campaign for the ongoing District Development Council elections, officials said here. The shikara capsized when it was closing on the bank of the lake in the last leg of the rally. Watch here