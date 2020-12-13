e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 13, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / BJP president JP Nadda tests positive for Covid-19, self-isolates

BJP president JP Nadda tests positive for Covid-19, self-isolates

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda said on Sunday he has tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and that he has been following all the guidelines for home isolation.

india Updated: Dec 13, 2020, 18:28 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Niyati Singh
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Niyati Singh
hindustantimes.com
Bharatiya Janata Party president JP Nadda
Bharatiya Janata Party president JP Nadda(Raj K Raj/HT photo)
         

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda said on Sunday he has tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and that he has been following all the guidelines for home isolation.

“I got the test done after experiencing the initial symptoms of corona and the report came back positive. My health is fine and I have been following all the guidelines for home isolation on the advice of doctors,” Nadda tweeted in Hindi.

The BJP chief has asked those who have come in contact with him to get tested. “I request everyone who has come in contact with me in the last few days to please isolate yourself and get yourself checked,” Nadda said.

 

Many political leaders took to Twitter to wish BJP chief a speedy recovery from Covid-19. Chief minister of Karnataka, BS Yediyurappa expressed his best wishes to Nadda. “My best wishes for a speedy recovery and good health of our party President Shri JP Nadda ji,” he tweeted.

“I am confident that you will soon be freed from Covid-19 and will inspire workers with your experience and organisation skills. I am surel you will soon guide the party workers with your foresight and knowledge. I pray to God for your speedy recovery,” Railways minister Piyush Goyal said on Twitter.

Former chief minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis tweeted: “Wishing you a very speedy recovery Mananeeya Adhyaksh JP Nadda ji.Get well soon ! Maharashtra awaits to welcome you soon.”

Earlier this week, several vehicles in BJP chief’s convoy were damaged in West Bengal as Nadda was travelling to Diamond Harbour to address a public meeting and some of the party’s leaders and workers were injured by stone-throwing protesters who were allegedly carrying the ruling Trinamool Congress’ (TMC’s) flags at Sirakol.

Following the incident, the Union ministry of home affairs (MHA) has sent a summons to West Bengal chief secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay and director general of police (DGP) Virendra to appear on December 14. The home ministry is likely to seek an explanation from the two regarding the law-and-order situation in the state and the preventions taken so far against political violence and other crimes.

tags
top news
Ministers in huddle as farmers threaten to block Delhi-Jaipur highway
Ministers in huddle as farmers threaten to block Delhi-Jaipur highway
BJP president JP Nadda tests positive for Covid-19, self-isolates
BJP president JP Nadda tests positive for Covid-19, self-isolates
Arvind Kejriwal says will fast in support of farmers on December 14
Arvind Kejriwal says will fast in support of farmers on December 14
LIVE| Tomar expresses gratitude to farmers from Uttarakhand supporting new laws
LIVE| Tomar expresses gratitude to farmers from Uttarakhand supporting new laws
Sanitation crisis amid Covid? Civic body leaders seek funds from Delhi govt
Sanitation crisis amid Covid? Civic body leaders seek funds from Delhi govt
Senior Punjab cop resigns to support protesting farmers
Senior Punjab cop resigns to support protesting farmers
‘One of the worst, lethargic performances’: Border tears into Australia A
‘One of the worst, lethargic performances’: Border tears into Australia A
PM Modi, Vice Prez & other ministers pay tribute to Parliament attack heroes
PM Modi, Vice Prez & other ministers pay tribute to Parliament attack heroes
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers’ protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In