News updates from HT: 19 people hospitalised following violence at tractor rally and all the latest news
At least 19 in hospital after violence at tractor rally in Delhi
At least 19 people have been taken to two Delhi hospitals following violence during the tractor rally on Tuesday in the national capital. Read More
Explained: As tractor rally turns violent in Delhi, what farmers want
The farmers have been protesting at various border points near Delhi for more than two months. Read More
'Centre's attitude insensitive': Bengal CM on violence at Delhi tractor rally
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said she was "deeply disturbed" by the violence that took place during farmers' rally in the national capital on Tuesday. Read More
Not correct to compare FAU-G with PUBG Mobile, says nCore Games founder Vishal Gondal
“Gaming is my original passion and love.” Vishal Gondal is well known in the technology space for his health-focused enterprise Goqii. Read More
‘My captain boosted my morale’: Rahane reveals he never felt his ‘place in the team was in danger’
It was a pre-planned process: once Virat Kohli is gone after the first Test, Ajinkya Rahane will take charge and lead the side. Read More
Kangana Ranaut launches fresh attack against Diljit Dosanjh, Priyanka Chopra on Republic Day
Actor Kangana Ranaut has poked Diljit Dosanjh and Priyanka Chopra with a fresh jibe on Republic Day. Read More
Jai Ho: US ‘Dancing Dad’ posts special video to celebrate Republic Day. Watch
If you’ve been on the Internet recently, you may have come across the jubilant dance videos of Instagram user Ricky Pond from the USA. Read More
200 artists, including kids, rescued after being stranded near Red Fort
Relationship with India remains strong, says US in R-Day greeting
No place for such incidents in democracy: Cong
- Putting the onus of Tuesday's events on the government and questioning it for not accepting the farmers demands, Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said it was not right on the government's part to create a facade of talks and neither conceding to their demands nor proposing any solution.
'Tandav' director to appear before Lucknow Police, crucial SC hearing tomorrow
Legal action to be taken against those who assaulted police during tractor rally
Cold wave intensifies in parts of Rajasthan; some respite for Kashmir
Expelled AIADMK leader Sasikala to be released from prison tomorrow
- Sasikala was sentenced to four-year imprisonment in February 2017 in the ₹66 crore disproportionate assets case along with her sister-in-law J Ilavarasi and former Tamil Nadu chief minister late Jayalalithaa's foster son VN Sudhakaran.
Timeline of Trouble: Vandalism and violence during Delhi’s R-Day tractor rally
Delhi police: 83 personnel injured after clashes during farmers' tractor rally
India thanks British PM Boris Johnson for Republic Day wishes
Sasikala to be released on January 27 after serving four-year term in prison
Violence by certain elements in Delhi unacceptable, says Captain Amarinder
- Captain Amarinder Singh the violence would negate the goodwill the farmers had earned through their peaceful protests so far.
Shiromani Akali Dal condemns violence in Delhi during farmers' tractor parade
Haryana shuts down mobile internet services in three NCR districts
- The Haryana government said the decision was taken on the basis of intelligence reports on the likelihood of violence and disturbance of public peace in the state's national capital region districts
