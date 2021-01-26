News updates from HT: 19 people hospitalised following violence at tractor rally and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

At least 19 in hospital after violence at tractor rally in Delhi

At least 19 people have been taken to two Delhi hospitals following violence during the tractor rally on Tuesday in the national capital.

Explained: As tractor rally turns violent in Delhi, what farmers want

The farmers have been protesting at various border points near Delhi for more than two months.

'Centre's attitude insensitive': Bengal CM on violence at Delhi tractor rally

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said she was "deeply disturbed" by the violence that took place during farmers' rally in the national capital on Tuesday.

Not correct to compare FAU-G with PUBG Mobile, says nCore Games founder Vishal Gondal

"Gaming is my original passion and love." Vishal Gondal is well known in the technology space for his health-focused enterprise Goqii.

‘My captain boosted my morale’: Rahane reveals he never felt his ‘place in the team was in danger’

It was a pre-planned process: once Virat Kohli is gone after the first Test, Ajinkya Rahane will take charge and lead the side.

Kangana Ranaut launches fresh attack against Diljit Dosanjh, Priyanka Chopra on Republic Day

Actor Kangana Ranaut has poked Diljit Dosanjh and Priyanka Chopra with a fresh jibe on Republic Day.

Jai Ho: US ‘Dancing Dad’ posts special video to celebrate Republic Day. Watch

If you've been on the Internet recently, you may have come across the jubilant dance videos of Instagram user Ricky Pond from the USA.