News updates from HT: 2 militants killed in J-K's Sopore and all the latest news

Two militants killed in overnight gunfight in Kashmir’s Sopore

Two militants were killed in an overnight gunfight in north Kashmir’s Sopore village, police said on Friday. This is the second such exchange of fire this week. Police said they had information about presence of two to three militants in the area. Read more

Schools, educational institutions in Rajasthan to reopen from August 2

The Rajasthan government has announced all schools and other educational institutions in the state will reopen from August 2 amid an improvement in the overall situation of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic. Read more

Maharashtra mulls further relaxations in curbs, records 7,302 fresh Covid cases

Amid increasing pressure from various quarters to provide further relaxations in Covid-19 curbs in the state, the Maharashtra government is expected to take a decision over opening suburban train services for a few more categories in the next few days. Read more

CIA may now deploy 'China specialists' to compete with Beijing

The United States has to come to terms with the fact that it is no longer the "only big kid" on the geopolitical block, said Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) director William Burns has said. Read more

Chutzpah review: Varun Sharma’s new SonyLIV show has nothing that is scroll-stopping

With the ubiquity of social media, millions across the world are seduced by the lure of a virtual world which promises instant validation in the form of likes, comments and retweets. Read more

'The debate in itself is wrong': Shoaib Akhtar explains what Babar 'needs' to do to 'beat Virat and surpass him'

Shoaib Akhtar has given his view on the comparison between India captain Virat Kohli and Pakistan skipper Babar Azam, saying that despite all the comparisons that are being drawn between the two players, the debate surrounding the two is wrong. Read more

Priyanka Chopra's backless polka dot shirt dress in new pics is worth ₹1 lakh

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas gave a glimpse of her breezy summer wardrobe recently as she shared several pictures of herself dressed in a pretty printed ensemble. Read more

Watch how Tiger Shroff got 'action ready' for Heropanti 2

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff gets ready for his upcoming movie Heropanti 2. The actor, who started off his career with Heropanti, will now be seen in the action sequence. Watch here