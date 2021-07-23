Two militants killed in overnight gunfight in Kashmir’s Sopore

Two militants were killed in an overnight gunfight in north Kashmir’s Sopore village, police said on Friday. This is the second such exchange of fire this week.

Police said they had information about presence of two to three militants in the area. A cordon-and-search operation was launched in Warpora village in Sopore on Thursday evening. They said the operation turned into a gunfight when militants started firing at the forces.

“Two militants have been killed,” confirmed Inspector General of Police, Kashmir Range, Vijay Kumar, adding that one of the militants was identified as Fayaz Ahmad War who was allegedly involved in many killings of civilians and security force personnel.

On Monday, top Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Ishfaq Ahmad Dar alias Abu Akram, who deserted the ranks of Jammu and Kashmir Police about four years ago, was among the two militants killed in in south Kashmir’s Shopian district.Police said the commander was involved in the killing of four cops in 2018 in south Kashmir’s Zanipora village.

Last Friday, two militants were neutralised by security forces at Alamdar Colony in Danmar area of Srinagar. So far, 83 militants have been killed in Kashmir since January this year, including some top commanders belonging to different militant groups.