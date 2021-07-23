Priyanka Chopra's backless polka dot shirt dress in new pics is worth 1 lakh

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas gave a glimpse of her breezy summer wardrobe recently as she shared several pictures of herself dressed in a pretty printed ensemble. The star, who is in London, recently joined hands with a footwear brand and promoted it on Instagram wearing the polka dot midi.

Priyanka took to Instagram to share a picture of herself in a polka dot dress, standing on a threshold while holding a bouquet of colourful flowers.

Priyanka's ensemble is from the shelves of the designer label Carolina Herrera and is worth ₹1 lakh.

Priyanka posted the picture with the caption, "Stepping into a better future like." In the caption, she also talked about the footwear brand and how she is excited to join hands with a label committed to zero-carbon emissions.

Priyanka also took to Instagram stories and shared several pictures of herself. In the first two photos, she is seen smelling flowers, and in the third picture, she posed with her friends.

Priyanka's collared dress featured a colourful polka-dot pattern in contrasting blue, black, orange and pink shades. The cotton shirt dress's midi silhouette makes it a playful attire for the summer and is a great look to include in your wardrobe.

Priyanka Chopra's Instagram stories.

Additionally, the short-sleeved dress features a plunging V neckline, a breezy skirt, backless detailing and a contrasting black polka-dot bow tied on the back to cinch it all together.

If you wish to add the dress to your wardrobe, we have found all the details for you. The Carolina Herrera dress is available at a whopping price of ₹1,25,907 approximately (USD 1,690).

The Carolina Herrera dress

Priyanka wore the midi with strappy flats, a blush pink clutch bag, tiny gold hoop earrings, rings, a watch and a dainty gold chain. She left her locks open in a middle-parting with the ensemble, perfecting the breezy summer look.

Dewy skin, mascara on the lashes, a hint of blush on cheeks, fuller eyebrows and highlighter on the face completed her glam.

What do you think of Priyanka's ensemble?

