Loved Priyanka Chopra's sexy red swimsuit? Here's how much the one-piece costs

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas celebrated her birthday on July 18. A few days later, she posted several photos documenting the intimate bash in London, where she is currently shooting for her upcoming show, Citadel. In one of the pictures, Priyanka posed by the pool in a flattering one-piece swimsuit. Scroll to see the star's sexy birthday look up close.

Priyanka picked the perfect one-piece swimsuit to lounge in the sun to take some brilliant sun-kissed photos.

The 39-year-old gave us old Hollywood glamour vibes in the ensemble, and we are definitely taking notes.

Priyanka Chopra in a scalloped swimsuit.

Priyanka's swimsuit is from a clothing label called Marysia and is worth ₹28k. She championed sustainable fashion with her glam look as the bikini is made from 100 per cent recycled materials. It is called the Palm Springs Maillot and comes in a classic swimsuit shape.

The one-piece featured a scooped neckline and plunging back. The label's signature scallop trims on the neckline, legs and hips turned Priyanka's simple look into a glam one. She teamed a white sheer oversized drape over her shoulder to complete her birthday outfit.

Priyanka wore the ensemble with vintage white sunglasses and large hoop earrings. She tied her locks in a messy top bun with a few loose strands framing her face. Her hairdo was adorned with a red flower. Dewy face, bold red lips and minimal make-up rounded off her glam.

Coming back to the swimsuit, if you wish to buy the scalloped one-piece, we have all the details. It is available on the brand's website for ₹28,208 (USD 379).

The White Tiger actor had posted the photos with the caption, "Photo Dump." She also thanked her husband and a few friends for making the day special for her.

On the professional front, Priyanka is currently in London to shoot the upcoming web series Citadel. It is being executive produced by the Russo Brothers. She has several films and shows in the pipeline that include The Matrix 4, Text for You, a rom-com with Mindy Kaling, and a reality show with husband Nick Jonas.

