News updates from HT: 3 dead in J&K after tent comes under landslide debris and all the latest news

3 dead, 1 injured in Jammu and Kashmir after tent comes under landslide debris

Three persons died and one was left injured after their tent in South Kashmir’s Awantipora came under the debris due to a rain-triggered landslide in the region, Pulwama deputy commissioner Baseer Ul Haq Choudhary said. Read more.

‘Phase 2 trials almost completed’: Dr Krishna Ella on nasal Covid-19 vaccine

The phase 2 trials of Bharat Biotech International Limited’s nasal vaccine against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) are almost over, Dr Krishna Ella, the Hyderabad-based firm’s chairman and MD, said on Saturday, as he congratulated the country on achieving the feat of administering more than 1 billion or 100 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccines. “We’ve almost completed the phase 2 trials for the nasal vaccine, and it has shown good results. It will help in controlling the transmission of the infection,” Dr Ella said, according to news agency ANI. Read more.

Singapore allows travellers from India, Bangladesh, Pakistan from Oct 26

Despite witnessing a rise in Covid-19 cases, Singapore on Saturday announced the resumption of travel for South Asian countries, including India, Nepal and Bangladesh. In a statement, the country's health ministry said all travellers with 14-day travel history to India, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka will be allowed to enter or transit through Singapore from October 26, 2021, news agency ANI reported. Read more.

Why Ananya Panday got an earful from NCB's Sameer Wankhede during interrogation

Bollywood actor Ananya Panday reportedly was pulled up bt Narcotics Control Bureau Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede on Friday, the second day of her questioning in connection with the Aryan Khan drugs case. An ANI report said that Wankhede gave the actor an earful for arriving late at the NCB office on both days. Read more.

‘What he brings at No.6 is something you can’t create overnight': Kohli backs Hardik, says he's fit to bowl 'at least 2'

India captain Virat Kohli sounded confident about Hardik Pandya bowling ‘at least two overs’ at some point in the T20 World Cup 2021. The all-rounder's bowling fitness has been one of the biggest talking points for India in the lead-up to the World Cup. Kohli said currently Hardik looks fit enough to chip in with a couple of overs but he is likely to regain full fitness as the tournament progresses. Read more.

Granddaughter posts pics of grandparents dressed as couple from the film Up

A few throwback images posted by a granddaughter of her grandparents dressed as the couple from the animated film Up has won people’s hearts. There is a possibility that the share will tug at your heartstrings too. Read more.

Raj Kundra missing from Shilpa Shetty’s family trip to Alibaug with kids Viaan-Samisha, mom Sunanda Shetty. See pics

Shilpa Shetty took off on a trip to Alibaug with her family. She was seen taking the ferry to Mandwa Jetty. While she was accompanied by her mother Sunanda Shetty and children Viaan and Samisha, her husband Raj Kundra did not join them. Read more.

