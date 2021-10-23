Home / Trending / Granddaughter posts pics of grandparents dressed as couple from the film Up
trending

Granddaughter posts pics of grandparents dressed as couple from the film Up

The post by a granddaughter of her grandparents dressed as the couple from from the film Up has prompted people to post love-filled comments.
The image shows an elderly couple dressed as characters from the animated film Up.(Twitter/@Kulfei)
The image shows an elderly couple dressed as characters from the animated film Up.(Twitter/@Kulfei)
Published on Oct 23, 2021 04:06 PM IST
Copy Link
By Trisha Sengupta

A few throwback images posted by a granddaughter of her grandparents dressed as the couple from the animated film Up has won people’s hearts. There is a possibility that the share will tug at your heartstrings too.

Twitter user Anushka shared the images that were taken a year ago. "Last year, dressed "UP", my grandparents," she wrote while sharing the images. She posted four pictures along with her tweet.

Two of the images are screenshots from the film and the other two are of her grandparents.

Take a look at the tweet that may make you say aww:

The post, since being shared a day ago on October 22, has gathered more than 54,000 likes and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has also accumulated tons of love-filled comments from netizens.

“My heart melts again and again every time I see this,” wrote a Twitter user. To which, Anushka replied “My grandpa celebrated his 90th birthday last to last week wanted to repost this that time but hereee it isss nowww to remind you that the most heartmelting thing exists.” The pictures are indeed absolutely heartwarming.

“This is da besttt! Also I just love how you have made the square frames for your grandpa as that of Carl's,” posted another. “Give them a hug from me and wish them a happy life cause they look so cute,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the post? Did it leave you smiling?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
twitter
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 23, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out