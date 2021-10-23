Raj Kundra missing from Shilpa Shetty’s family trip to Alibaug with kids Viaan-Samisha, mom Sunanda Shetty. See pics

Shilpa Shetty took off on a trip to Alibaug with her family. She was seen taking the ferry to Mandwa Jetty. While she was accompanied by her mother Sunanda Shetty and children Viaan and Samisha, her husband Raj Kundra did not join them.

Shilpa wore a blue shirt dress and carried Samisha, dressed in a pink frock, in her arms. She even waved to the paparazzi. Viaan kept it casual in a white and beige T-shirt, which he paired with blue shorts with a tie-dye pattern. Sunanda, meanwhile, opted for a violet salwar kameez.

Raj has kept a low profile ever since he was released from the Arthur Road jail last month. He is out on bail in a pornography case. He was arrested in July for his alleged involvement in the production and streaming of adult videos.

Raj was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Information Technology Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act. He has been accused of being the ‘main facilitator’ in the case.

Shilpa, in her only statement on Raj’s case, said that although it has been a ‘challenging’ time for the family, she has full faith in the Mumbai police and judicial system. She also urged everyone to respect her family’s privacy for the sake of their kids Viaan and Samisha. “We don’t deserve a media trial. Please let the law take its course,” she said.

In July, Shilpa made her acting comeback after several years with Priyadarshan’s comedy Hungama 2, co-starring Paresh Rawal, Meezaan, Pranitha Subhash and Ashutosh Rana. Her next release is Nikamma alongside Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia.

Apart from films, Shilpa will also be seen as a judge on the reality show, India’s Got Talent. The show will air on Sony Entertainment Television.