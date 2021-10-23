Singapore allows travellers from India, Bangladesh, Pakistan from October 26. Check details

Despite witnessing a rise in Covid-19 cases, Singapore on Saturday announced the resumption of travel for South Asian countries, including India, Nepal and Bangladesh. In a statement, the country's health ministry said all travellers with 14-day travel history to India, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka will be allowed to enter or transit through Singapore from October 26, 2021, news agency ANI reported.

Travellers from these countries were previously barred from entering Singapore. The new development is likely to have come after reviewing the Covid-19 situation in these countries.

However, travellers from these countries will be subjected to the tightest of border measures, which involve a 10-day, stay-home notice period at a dedicated facility, the health ministry added.

Resumption of travel for India, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan & Sri Lanka. All travellers with 14-day travel history to these countries will be allowed to enter or transit through Singapore from 26 Oct2021, 23:59 hours: Singapore's Strait Times quotes its Health Ministry — ANI (@ANI) October 23, 2021

Singapore has been witnessing over 3000 daily Covid-19 infections recently, with the country seeing a surge of 3637 cases on Friday.

On Wednesday, Singapore welcomed the first travellers under an expanded quarantine-free programme, in a big step towards the aviation hub restoring its international links. From this week, the so-called vaccinated travel lanes (VTL) have been extended to vaccinated arrivals from Canada, Denmark, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, Britain and the United States. People of these countries can enter Singapore without quarantine if they pass Covid-19 tests.

Meanwhile, Singapore is planning to allow fully vaccinated travellers from 15 more countries to enter without having to quarantine in dedicated facilities. They include Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam and the United Arab Emirates, Bloomberg reported.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON