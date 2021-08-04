News updates from HT: 301cr spent on New Parliament building and Central Vista, Parliament told and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

₹301cr spent on New Parliament building and Central Vista Avenue till date

The minister added that the estimated expenditure on these two projects over financial year 2021-2022 was ₹1,289 crore. Read more here.

Cloudbursts linked to climate change, say experts; Centre asks for proof

A rise in temperature in the Himalayas and its relation to cloudburst is a subject of research, but warming of the Indian Ocean is a clear indication of climate change, experts said. Read more here.

Tokyo Olympics: India go down 1-2 in semis to Argentina; will fight for bronze in women's hockey

Tokyo Olympics: Indian women will fight for the bronze medal, just like the men's team. Rani Rampal's team will take on 2016 Rio Olympics gold medallists Great Britain in the bronze medal match, as the GBR team had lost the first semi-final to Netherlands. Read more here.

Allegations made by Honey Singh's wife in her 120-page plea: Beat her for leaking marriage pics, hid wedding ring

Singer and rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh has been accused by his wife Shalini Singh of domestic abuse and adultery. She has filed a 120-page petition, detailing all her allegations against him. Read more here.

Suhana Khan channels Boho Chic vibes in ₹3k outfit with Gauri Khan in Serbia

While Gauri Khan went for shorts and sneakers, Suhana Khan opted for a more Bohemian and breezy look, wearing a floral and paisley printed, full sleeved tie up crop top along with a matching skirt that had a thigh-high slit. Check it out.

‘I had objected in writing when PM Modi’s interview was edited’: Jawhar Sircar

