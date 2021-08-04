Tokyo Olympics: India go down 1-2 in semis to Argentina; will fight for bronze in women's hockey

Indian women's hockey team's first ever Olympic semi-final ended in a heart-break as they were edged out 2-1 by Argentina. India took an early lead through a penalty corner but Argentine captain Maria Noel Barrionuevo scored a brace to help the four-time Olympic medallists ensure at least a silver medal.

Indian women will fight for the bronze medal, just like the men's team. Rani Rampal's team will take on 2016 Rio Olympics gold medallists Great Britain in the bronze medal match, as the GBR team had lost the first semi-final to Netherlands.

It was always going to be a tough task for the Indian women against the Argentinians, who have been medal winners at the Olympics on four occasions. The Argentinians won a silver at Sydney in 2000 and followed it up with bronze medals in Athens 2004 and Beijing 2008 and then won the bronze medal again in London 2012. They are now assured of at least a silver medal, having missed out at Rio in 2016.

It was a dream start for the Indian team as they won a penalty corner off their very first entry into the Argentine circle in the second minute of the first quarter. Gurjit Kaur converted in style as she took a clean strike, pushing the ball to the left of the Argentine goal-keeper low in the air, which beat the defence of the Latin Americans.

Stunned by the early goal, the Argentine women pushed in attack but the Indian women defended bravely, just as they had done against Australia in the quarter-final. India stayed resolute to end the first quarter 1-0 up.

Argentina knew they had to up the ante in the second quarter and they came out all guns blazing, pushing the Indians inside their half. The pressure yielded results as Argentina won back to back penalty corners and it was their captain, Maria Noel Barrionuevo, who scored a scintillating goal to equalise from the penalty corner. It was an inch-perfect strike that rifled past India goal-keeper Savita Punia's stretched left leg.

India needed that jolt to get out of their slumber and the goal had its effect on Rani Rampal and company. The Indians made repeated circle entries and won two penalty corners towards the end of the second half but the Argentine defence stood strong.

The Indians had to contend with repeated Argentinian attacks from the left flank but managed to keep the score at 1-1 at the half-time hooter. But the balance had tilted and the Argentinians had clearly started to dominate the encounter.

The Indians were left defending again in the early phases of the third quarter and Barrionuevo converted again from the penalty corner withing five minutes of the start of the third quarter.

India needed to play freely in the fourth quarter and they started on the front foot. Captain Rani Rampal with a fabulous run in the opening minutes setting the momentum for the team. India won a penalty corner in the 6th minute but the 35-year-old Argentine goal-keeper saved Gurjit Kaur's attempt.

India kept attacking and came close to equalising on a couple of occasions but it wasn't to be as Argentina held on to book a place in the final where they will take on the mighty Netherlands, the silver medallists from Rio Olympics.