Suhana Khan channels Boho Chic vibes in 3k outfit with Gauri Khan in Serbia

Shah Rukh Khan's better half, interior designer Gauri Khan and their only daughter, Suhana Khan have been enjoying some quality mother-daughter time with each other, whether its seeing the sights, indulging in some art together or simply photographing each other in some picturesque set-ups, but the mother-daughter duo's camaraderie is truly giving us goals. Recently, on Wednesday, Gauri took to her Instagram and shared images of herself and Suhana standing in front of the Church of Saint Sava in Belgrade, Serbia. Gauri captioned the image, "Creative benefits that a designer gains is influenced by the amount of travelling they do exploring new destinations. (sic)"

Gauri looked as stunning as ever in military green, frayed hot shorts, matching shirt which she wore over a white tank top, her hair tied in a bun, dark sunglasses covering her face as she showed of her legs, completing her look with white sneakers.

Suhana on the other hand opted for a more Bohemian and breezy look, wearing a floral and paisley printed, full sleeved tie up crop top along with a matching skirt that had a thigh-high slit, her coloured hair left open to frame her face. Suhana opted for her usual aesthetic, sporting minimal dewy make-up to complete her Boho Chic look.

Suhana was wearing the wraparound midi skirt by Spanish brand Stradivarius which is priced at € 19.99 which is ₹1,755 and the matching, tie up crop top is priced at € 12.99 which is ₹1,141, Suhana completed her look with beige coloured ballet flats. Her entire ensemble cost under ₹3,000, now that is one affordable outfit!





Earlier this weekend, the mother-daughter duo also spent their time together indulging in some charcoal art. Taking to Instagram, Suhana treated her followers by giving them a glimpse of her artwork. She posted a short video of her trying her hand at charcoal drawing. In the video, Suhana tagged her mom.

A few hours later, Gauri shared Suhana's post on her Instagram Story and spoke about charcoal art, writing, "Charcoal art, a form of dry art.... extremely therapeutic." Gauri wrote. The sketch is a portrait, with the word 'mom' signed in the corner, surrounded by hearts.

Suhana, currently a student at the New York University had spent most of her time in lockdown with her family in Mumbai. Last year, she even made her acting debut with the short film, titled The Grey Part of Blue. She even joined Shah Rukh and her brother Aryan in the UAE, where she cheered for the Kolkata Knight Riders at the IPL 2020.

