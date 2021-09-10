News updates from HT: 32-yr-old woman found unconscious in Mumbai was raped, brutalised and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

32-yr-old woman found unconscious in Mumbai’s Andheri east was raped, brutalised: Cop

A 45-year-old man has been arrested by the Sakinaka police early on Friday for allegedly assaulting and raping a 32-year-old woman. Read More

Can medication for other ailments fight Covid? Study shows gout medication can

Findings of a recent research by the University of Georgia (UGA) have suggested that probenecid – an FDA-approved medication typically used to treat gout, has broad antiviral components thereby making it a prime candidate to fight SARS-CoV-2 infection – which causes coronavirus disease (Covid-19). Read More

Uyghur militants of ETIM left Afghanistan: Taliban assure China

The militants of the East Turkistan Islamic Movement, fighting for the independence of Xinjiang, have left Afghanistan, the Taliban leadership told Chinese media in a recent interview, indicating that the Taliban have already taken care of the issue that China raised. Read More

‘It wasn’t just Covid outbreak': ECB CEO reveals why India vs England 5th Test in Manchester was cancelled

England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) CEO Tom Harrison revealed the Covid-19 cases in the Indian camp was not the main reason behind the cancellation of the fifth and final India-England Test match at Old Trafford in Manchester and it was in fact the ‘perception’ among Indian players of what might happen if the Test match went ahead as per schedule. Read More

Deepika Padukone hesitates before explaining extent of her depression to Amitabh Bachchan on Kaun Banega Crorepati

Actor Deepika Padukone spoke about her depression in an appearance on Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, as host Amitabh Bachchan listened. Deepika and Farah Khan will appear as celebrity guests on Friday's episode of KBC. Read More

Krushna Abhishek prays for truce with Govinda and Sunita Ahuja: 'We love each other despite the internal issues'

Krushna Abhishek hopes that the issues between him and Govinda and Sunita Ahuja are resolved soon. The actor-comedian's relationship with his uncle and aunt soured a few years ago. Read More

WhatsApp launches end-to-end encrypted chat backups on Android, iOS

WhatsApp, for long, has been said to be working on a feature that would secure its chat backups on Google Drive and Apple’s iCloud using end-to-end encryption (E2E) technique. Read More