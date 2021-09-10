Uyghur militants of ETIM left Afghanistan: Taliban assure China

The militants of the East Turkistan Islamic Movement, fighting for the independence of Xinjiang, have left Afghanistan, the Taliban leadership told Chinese media in a recent interview, indicating that the Taliban have already taken care of the issue that China raised. In an interview to Global Times, Taliban spokesperson Suhail Shaheen said that many members of the organization left Afghanistan after the Doha agreement as they were told that no one can use Afghanistan against other countries.

The Taliban leader said that they have three commitments. "First, we will not allow any training on our territory. Second, we will not allow any fundraising for those who intend to carry out a foreign agenda. Third, we will not allow the establishment of any recruitment centre in Afghanistan. These are the main things," Suhail Shaheen said without clarifying whether the Taliban will extradite the ETM members to China if China requests the same.

In the July meeting between Chinese foreign minister Wang Yo and Taliban leader Mullah Baradar, Yi had asked the Taliban to crack down on the ETIM. After the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan, China reiterated the issue.

The ETIM group wants to form East Turkestan out of China's Xinjiang province and China held this group responsible for over 200 terrorist attacks in Xinjiang between 1990 and 2001, reports said. The UNSC-designated terrorist organisation is stated to be an affiliate of al Qaida.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian on Friday said Beijing has taken note of the Taliban spokesman’s interview, PTI reported. "China hopes that the Taliban honour their words and make a clean break with the ETIM and other terrorist groups and take effective measures in its territory to resolutely crackdown on those terrorist organisations," Zhao said.

China has responded warmly to the Taliban after they captured Afghanistan and announced an interim government. China said it brings an end to the anarchy in Afghanistan. China has also announced aid to Afghanistan after theTaliban takeover and the Taliban said China is their most important partner.

(With agency inputs)