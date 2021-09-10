Deepika Padukone hesitates before explaining extent of her depression to Amitabh Bachchan on Kaun Banega Crorepati

Actor Deepika Padukone spoke about her depression in an appearance on Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, as host Amitabh Bachchan listened. Deepika and Farah Khan will appear as celebrity guests on Friday's episode of KBC.

In a new promo video shared by Sony Entertainment Television, Amitabh explained that celebrity guests come on the show to win prize money for a cause. He asked Deepika what she was playing for.

Deepika said in Hindi, “Sir, in 2014, I had depression. I subsequently set up a mental health organisation, through which we try to de-stigmatise mental illness and create awareness about mental health.” +

She continued, as Amitabh listened, “I didn't feel like going to work, I didn't feel like meeting anybody. I didn't go out. I didn't feel like doing anything. Many times, and I don't know if I should say this, but I didn't feel like living anymore.”

Farah said that during this time, Deepika was working on the film Happy New Year with her, and that she had no idea that Deepika was going through so much. Farah said, “I swear, we didn't even realise 1% what she's going through. For many years, I used to think that she's never been through anything like this.”

Amitabh said in Hindi, “We pray that you never experience anything like this ever again. By sharing your personal story with everyone, you have inspired others who might be going through something like this.”

Farah, meanwhile, said that she was playing for a 17-month-old child named Ayaansh, who is suffering from a rare condition known as Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA), and that he requires an injection that costs ₹16 crore. Amitabh spontaneously offered to make a personal donation towards the cause.