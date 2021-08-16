News updates from HT: Afghans broke ‘shackles of slavery,’ says Imran Khan and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 5pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Imran Khan says Afghans ‘broke shackles of slavery’ as Taliban seize power

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Monday Afghans had “broken the shackles of slavery” while describing the Taliban’s seizure of power in the neighbouring country. Read more

‘Very important announcement tomorrow’: Arvind Kejriwal to visit Uttarakhand

Delhi CM and national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said that his party would make “a very important announcement” on Tuesday regarding the “development of Uttarakhand.” Read more

'Needs to get back into alignment': Vaughan speaks on Kohli's struggles, says India captain is 'better player than that'

With Kohli missing out on a big score yet again, former England captain Michael Vaughan commented on his struggles in England and said that he is a better player than this. Read more

Rhea Kapoor shares first pic with husband Karan Boolani from wedding, says she was nervous despite dating 12 years

Rhea has finally shared a peak from inside her secret wedding with Karan Boolani. The two tied the knot on Saturday at her father Anil Kapoor's house. Read more

Esha Gupta’s peaceful Sukhasana will make you roll out your Yoga mats already

Esha Gupta flaunts ‘cool new yoga mat’ as she meditates under the shade of a tree and here’s why you should perform Sukhasana too. Read more

Smartphone becomes the virtual key for these electric bikes. Know more here

Revolt Motors on Monday has announced that all of its electric bikes can be locked and unlocked using the riders' smartphones as virtual keys. Read more

Panic at Kabul airport; US army fires in air as Afghans try to flee

Chaos erupted at Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport as thousands of Afghans tried to board flights out of the country. Watch