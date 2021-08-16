Very ‘important’ announcement tomorrow: Arvind Kejriwal on visit to Uttarakhand

Delhi chief minister and national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said that his party would make “a very important announcement” on Tuesday regarding the “development of Uttarakhand.” The CM also said that he is scheduled to visit the state on Tuesday.

Taking to Twitter, Kejriwal posted in Hindi, “I am going to Uttarakhand tomorrow. Aam Aadmi Party is going to make a very important announcement tomorrow. This announcement will prove to be a milestone for the progress and development of Uttarakhand.”

कल उत्तराखंड जा रहा हूँ।



आम आदमी पार्टी कल एक बेहद महत्वपूर्ण घोषणा करने जा रही है। उत्तराखंड की प्रगति और विकास के लिए ये घोषणा एक मील का पत्थर साबित होगी। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 16, 2021

During this visit, he is also set to hold a press conference, in which the announcement would be made, and a road show in the state capital Dehradun, the AAP confirmed in a tweet. However, no further details about the announcement were mentioned by Kejriwal or his party.

Kejriwal’s visit comes ahead of the assembly elections scheduled in Uttarakhand next year. During his last visit to the state in July, Kejriwal had announced that if elected to power, his government would provide up to 300 units of free electricity to every household in the state, similar on the lines of the scheme in national capital Delhi.

Kejriwal had also said that his party would announce the chief ministerial candidate for the state assembly elections during his next visit. The party announced its decision last year to contest the Uttarakhand assembly elections, trying to emerge as the alternative to the ruling BJP and the Congress.

Currently, the BJP is in power in the state. Earlier, Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had criticised Kejriwal following his announcement of free electricity. “Their (AAP’s) agenda can be elections but our agenda is only the development of Uttarakhand,” news agency ANI quoted Dhami as saying earlier on July 12. The Congress too had commented that the AAP would not pose a challenge to the party in the state elections. However, leaders from the AAP’ state unit had said that both the Congress and the BJP parties were “rattled” by the free electricity announcement, HT had previously reported.