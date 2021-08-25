News updates from HT: All 78 evacuees from Afghanistan at ITBP camp test Covid negative and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 5pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

All 78 quarantined evacuees from Afghanistan test negative for Covid-19: ITBP

The evacuees at Chhawla camp of the ITBP included 24 Indians and 54 Afghan nationals. All of them were tested for the virus upon their arrival at the Delhi airport. Read more

Narayan Rane arrest: Will send 75,000 letters to CM Uddhav Thackeray, says BJP

Addressing a press conference, BJP MLA Ashish Shelar said these letters won't let Thackeray forget how many years its has been since India gained independence. Read more

Sunil Gavaskar, Nasser Hussain indulge in heated debate before start of India-England 3rd Test

Twitter was abuzz after Gavaskar and Hussain’s banter on Sony Sports Network before the toss of the India-England third Test at Headingley in Leeds on Wednesday. Read more

Manoj Bajpayee files criminal defamation case against Kamaal R Khan for calling him 'ganjedi', among other things

KRK, in a series of tweets, had compared Manoj's hit show The Family Man to 'soft porn' and had also commented on his wife, and about his daughter's relationship status. Read more

Rugged e-scooters launched, may make conventional scooters seem expensive

eBikeGo on Wednesday launched Rugged electric scooters in the Indian market in two versions - G1 and G1+, with a starting price of ₹79,999. Read more

Woman shares video of her husband’s kind gesture

There is something incredible about the videos that showcase people’s random acts of kindness. Those are the clips that often leave people with a huge smile on their face.