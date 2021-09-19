News updates from HT: Amarinder Singh extends best wishes to Charanjit Singh Channi and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Amarinder Singh extends best wishes to Charanjit Singh Channi, says he is sad for another reason

Congress leader Amarinder Singh extended his best wishes to Charanjit Singh Channi, the chief minister-designate of Punjab after the Congress announced his name on Sunday, a day after Amarinder stepped down from the post. Read more

Kerala govt says stringent lockdown measures needed in areas with critical Covid-19 spread

The Kerala government on Sunday said that it would implement intensified and stringent lockdown in areas in the state where the spread of Covid-19 is at critical levels. Read more

'Not possible without engaging….': Nobel laureate Satyarthi on education for children in Afghanistan

Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi on Sunday stressed upon the need to engage with the ruling groups in Afghanistan for education and healthcare of children in that country. Read more

'Body language does not look good': Sunil Gavaskar calls Rohit Sharma's absence 'big blow' for Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians' captain Rohit Sharma is not playing the opening game of the second phase of IPL 2021 against the Chennai Super Kings on Sunday due to inadequate match fitness. Read more

Kartik Aaryan loses way in Panchgani, cop chooses to take selfie instead. Watch

A video of Kartik Aaryan has surfaced on social media which shows him in his car, clueless about where to go. The actor was driving in Panchgani when he took a wrong turn and lost his way. Read more

Diagnosed with dengue? Here are Ayurvedic tips for quick recovery

Amid a worrying rise in cases of dengue across the country, it is important to take care of your immunity while following adequate precautions like wearing full-sleeve clothes, maintaining hygiene, reducing mosquito breeding, and eating a healthy diet. Read more