'Body language does not look good': Sunil Gavaskar calls Rohit Sharma's absence 'big blow' for Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians' captain Rohit Sharma is not playing the opening game of the second phase of IPL 2021 against the Chennai Super Kings on Sunday due to inadequate match fitness. In his stead, another MI veteran in Kieron Pollard is leading the side. Sunil Gavaskar has termed his absence a “big blow” for the team.

There were question marks on Sharma's fitness since the fourth Test of the India-England Test series. He did not take the field for the fourth innings and the murmurs of him missing the blockbuster clash in Dubai were confirmed when big-hitting Windies all-rounder Pollard walked out for the toss with his counterpart MS Dhoni.

Speaking during the pre-match show on Star Sports, legendary India batsman Gavaskar, while observing Rohit during the warm-up, said:

"That's the worrying thing (his pre-game warm-up) because what we have seen over the last 20 minutes or so, he has been put through his paces by the physio. Is that some sort of a fitness test? Because he has been pretty ginger when he's running and during that fitness test as well. It may not be a fitness but it certainly looks like a fitness test to me. So, it will be important to see whether he is going to be fit or not. If he is not fit, if he is not playing, that's going to be a huge blog (for MI). The body language does not look good to me."

Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen, who was also a part of the discussion, quipped that five-time champions Mumbai Indians do not start well and with their captain missing, it will be a further blow to the team's chances.

“He doesn't at all (look fit). The pictures we saw of him skipping slowly indicate as if he's got some issue with his calves or potentially his hamstrings. Mumbai need Rohit Sharma. They have to have him in this game, starting off again. Mumbai do not start well. They cannot afford to have their captain not playing,” exclaimed Pietersen.