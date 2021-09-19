Amarinder Singh extends best wishes to Charanjit Singh Channi, says he is sad for another reason

Congress leader Amarinder Singh extended his best wishes to Charanjit Singh Channi, the chief minister-designate of Punjab after the Congress announced his name on Sunday, a day after Amarinder stepped down from the post. He also said that he was sad because he won't be able to personally hand over job letter to the kin of 150 farmers who lost their lives during farmers' protests. "Hope CM-designate Charanjit S Channi will do needful at the earliest. I continue to stand with farmers in fight for justice," the outgoing chief minister said. Channi will take oath on Monday at 11am.

"My best wishes to Charanjit Singh Channi. I hope he's able to keep the border state of Punjab safe and protect our people from the growing security threat from across the border," the Congress leader said.

As Amarinder Singh resigned on Saturday expressing how humiliated he felt by whatever happened within Punjab Congress in the last few months, he emphasised that he will oppose if the Congress chooses Navjot Sidhu as the chief minister. By picking Charanjit Singh Channi, the Congress has, however, averted another immediate crisis.

Union minister Ramdas Athawale has extended an invite to Amarinder Singh, while the BJP is all praises for a nationalist leader like Singh. "I would like to ask Captain Amarinder Singh what is the use of staying in a party which has humiliated you. I request him to leave the Congress party and join the NDA-led by Narendra Modi," Athawale said.

"His dedication for the country is respectable. What is said is true; for us all, the nation comes first and party second. Whatever Captain said is right, I appreciate his feelings for the country," BJP Punjab in charge, Dushyant Gautam said during a telephonic interview with ANI.

Amarinder Singh's resignation was precipitated by the ongoing internal conflict in the Punjab Congress, which could not be tackled even after Navjot Sidhu was made the president of the state party unit. While the Captain lost the support of 60 MLAs, he claimed that people were happy with his government and he did not understand why the Congress felt the need to bring in the change in the leadership with a few months left before the election.