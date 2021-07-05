News updates from HT: Anil Deshmukh claims probe against him is not transparent and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Anil Deshmukh writes letter to ED, claims probe against him not transparent

Former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh sent a letter to Enforcement Directorate (ED) claiming that the ongoing investigation against him is not transparent. Read More

'Betrayed by own people', says Chirag Paswan as he launches Ashirwad Yatra

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader Chirag Paswan said on Monday said that he doesn't have the status to show off as he launched the 'Ashirwad Yatra' on his father Ram Vilas Paswan's birth anniversary. Read More

Meet organisations bridging Odisha’s great digital divide to teach students

Odisha government’s push for online education for class 1 to 10 during the Covid pandemic ended up excluding a majority of students last year. Read More

Rise of Taliban 2.0 will turn India into frontline state against terror

After the withdrawal of US-NATO forces from Afghanistan, the Taliban appear to be on a rampage in the strife torn country with the insurgent force capturing the exit points. Read More

Taapsee Pannu lashes out as critics highlight Haseen Dillruba's glorification of 'toxic masculine love'

Taapsee Pannu began her week by defending her film Haseen Dillruba against a fresh wave of criticism. Read More

Watch: Landslide in Japan's Atami, 20 people missing, at least 3 killed

A massive landslide ripped through a Japanese seaside resort town on July 3. Watch