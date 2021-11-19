News updates from HT: Arrogance relents to satyagrah of nation's providers: Rahul Gandhi

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Arrogance relents to satyagrah of nation's providers: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said arrogance has succumbed to the satyagrah of the nation's providers. Congratulating protesting farmers on “victory against injustice”, the former Congress president wrote in Hindi on Twitter, “Jai Hind. Jai Hind ka kisan!” Read more

Five ways in which repeal of farm laws impacts Punjab's political dynamics

The repeal of three contentious farm laws by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Gurpurab (the 552nd birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev) is imbued with huge symbolism for Punjab, which was the epicentre of dogged farmers’ protests for more than a year. Read more

Farmers at Ghazipur celebrate with ‘Jalebis’ as PM Modi repeals farm laws

A wave of happiness and celebration ensued at Ghazipur border near Delhi on Friday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the Centre will withdraw the three contentious agriculture laws in the upcoming Parliament session. Read more

Ghostbusters Afterlife review: Stranger Things-style reboot of cult classic is cutesy fun but little else

Ghostbusters: Afterlife is an attempt to reboot a franchise that began with the beloved 1984 cult horror-comedy Ghostbusters. Read more

India's Predicted XI vs New Zealand, 2nd T20: Siraj injury, Chahar's expensive outing could make way for two more debuts

Team India made a winning start to the T20 series against New Zealand, beating the Kiwis by five wickets in the first game in Jaipur. Read more

Mithila Palkar gave aerial yoga ‘a shot.’ Here’s how she did it

Mithila Palkar spent three years in wishful thinking of giving aerial yoga a shot and that’s exactly what she did on Thursday. Read more

Mercedes AMG A45 S track test review: Fastest hatchback is tailor-made for speed

Mercedes-Benz India have been playing in the powerplay overs for some time now as far as performance vehicles are concerned. Read more