Farmers at Ghazipur celebrate with ‘Jalebis’ as PM Modi repeals farm laws

A wave of happiness and celebration ensued at Ghazipur border near Delhi on Friday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the Centre will withdraw the three contentious agriculture laws in the upcoming Parliament session. The landmark decision was announced after nearly a year-long protest against the reform laws, on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti.

Protesting farmers distributed jalebis at the Ghazipur border and raised slogans of "Kisan Zindabad" celebrating their victory over the government's decision to pass the ordinances enacted last year.

Others were seen dancing on the streets and distributing sweets amongst each other.

Here are a few glimpses:

A man distributes sweets to celebrate news of the repeal of farm laws they were protesting against, in Ghazipur(AP Photo)

Farmers distribute sweets to celebrate news of the repeal of farm laws they were protesting against, in Ghazipur, on the outskirts of New Delhi(AP Photo)

A wave of happiness among the farmers about the cancellation of three agricultural laws of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Delhi-UP border.(HT Photo/Sakib Ali)

Farmers celebrate after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that he will repeal the controversial farm laws, at the Ghazipur farmers protest site near Delhi-UP border.(REUTERS)

“Today, I have come to tell you, the whole country, that we have decided to withdraw all three agricultural laws. In the Parliament session starting later this month, we will complete the constitutional process to repeal these three agricultural laws,” the Prime Minister said in a televised speech earlier today, urging the agitators to go back to their homes.

The winter session of the Parliament begins on November 29.

Interestingly, the decision comes months before five states, including agri-hubs of Punjab and Uttar Pradesh where there is opposition to the farm laws, will hold assembly elections.

Many leaders congratulated the farmers for their relentless efforts that have finally proved fruitful. Farmers – mainly from western Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Haryana among other states – have been camping at various entry points to Delhi for almost a year.

“Congratulations its win against the injustice, the farmers of the nation have compelled the arrogant govt to bend down through satyagraha,” said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait said that the protests will not die down yet. “The agitation will not be withdrawn immediately, we will wait for the day when agricultural laws will be repealed in Parliament. Along with the MSP, the government should also discuss other issues of farmers,” he tweeted.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha, which has been at the forefront of the protest, also resonated with the statement and said that they “will wait for the announcement to take effect through due parliamentary procedures”.